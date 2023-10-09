Michiana Unsolved: The Homicide of Zachary Claxton

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Investigators are revealing new information more than a year after a young man trying to make friends was gunned down in a South Bend neighborhood.

On July 24, 2022, officers were called to the 1100 block of N. Brookfield Street for reports of a person shot. It was around 7:45 p.m.

“The caller advised the victim was in a black pickup truck,” said Lt. Kayla Miller with Michiana Crime Stoppers.

When officers arrived, they found Zachary Claxton, 23, deceased.

According to the autopsy, Zachary died of gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

For the first time, the South Bend Police Department’s Violent Crimes detectives are releasing new information exclusively to 16 News Now. We learned zac9hary was not from South Bend and did not have a lot of ties to the area, but he was in town trying to meet new friends.

We also learned more about his timeline while in South Bend.

“We are talking about Friday night, the 22nd. Zachary was downtown at an establishment,” Lt. Miller explained. “At some point then travels to the 1100 block of N. Brookfield in the early morning hours of July 23. Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on the 23rd, he was shot and killed, but he was not reported until July 24 around 7:45 p.m.”

Detectives tell us they have leads, but they need your help to connect some missing puzzle pieces.

“Here we are a little over a year later, still trying to put together these pieces,” Lt. Miller said. “They are close, but they still need a few more details.”

At this point, police will not release the name of the establishment that Zachary was at that night in downtown South Bend.

If you saw or heard anything at any point over those three days, you are asked to call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to the solving of the case or an arrest, you are eligible for a $2,500 cash reward.

