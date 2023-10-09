Michiana leaders react to Israel, Hamas war

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Israeli officials say they have retaken control of the territory lost to Hamas in a surprise attack over the weekend. Israel responded with a full siege of Gaza, cutting off its electricity, food, water and fuel.

This is said to be an unprecedented attack in size and scope. One that is over the top, and perhaps over the line of what international law allows.

On Monday, 16 News Now reached out to local organizations for a reaction to the rising conflict.

A statement issued by Indiana 2nd District Congressman Rudy Yakym calls events unfolding in Israel “horrifying, heartbreaking, and completely unacceptable.” Adding that our closest ally in the Middle East has every right to defend themselves against these unprovoked, indiscriminate attacks. Or does it?

Meantime, a statement on the website of the Indy Liberation Center referred to a historic win for the Palestinian resistance, adding that resistance to apartheid and fascist-type oppression is not a crime.

A statement from Notre Dame law professor Mary Ellen O’Connell argues that Israel has the right to use military force defensively, but not offensively, and that it should restrict its defense to shielding communities where nationals live.

As for any Palestinian right to use force to throw out the Israeli occupation, O’Connell says even if that is the case, if Palestinians have no reasonable chance of success they are barred from turning to lethal means.

She concludes, “Nonviolence works and is the law.”

That situation hits close to home for Bob Feferman with the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley. His son, daughter-in-law, and three grandchildren live in Israel, and spent some of the weekend in a bomb shelter.

“What’s getting worse is the numbers increase, so, today, the number of dead is 800, and for a small country like Israel, [which has] nine million people, it’s about one-third the size of Indiana - that’s a horrific number.”

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.