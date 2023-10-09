Michiana Chili Cook-Off warms up community, helps feed hungry

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Chili… it’s the weather, and it’s the popular food that was all the rage in Central Park in Mishawaka on Sunday.

$10 and an empty stomach was all you needed for all-you-can-eat chili at the annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off. There were many different kinds of chili on hand — all super flavorful, and all in support of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

The cook-off started 25 years ago with a goal centered around chili.

“Helping people in need, helping people of hunger,” said April Howell, a local chef and event coordinator. “And as chefs, that’s kind of what our goal is. We feed people.”

Organizations, like Ivy Tech Community College, come back year after year with more and more chili.

“We can eat all the time, but it’s really important to us to help those of us who are less fortunate to have food, so that’s what keeps me coming back,” said Brent Spring, assistant professor of culinary arts at Ivy Tech.

The cook-off needed a change of venue this year.

“Yeah, it’s the first year, so we’re just ready to grow and ready to expand and try somewhere new,” Howell said.

11 teams competed in the chili cooking contest for some coveted prizes

“Popular vote, so when the community comes in, they get to vote,” Howell explained. “And then we also have celebrity judges that come in.”

Winning the cook-off is fun, but it’s not the main goal.

“You know, if we win that’s great, but that’s not the objective,” Spring said. “I mean, in the years past at our table, we’ve won several places different times, and they always give money and we always give our money back to the food bank.”

Ivy Tech won first place for judge’s vote and people’s choice. But one question remains, why chili?

“It allows all of our chefs to be creative,” Howell said. “And you know, what’s easier to eat than a bowl of chili, really?”

“People love chili, it’s kind of kicking off the season,” Spring said.

If you missed the cook-off but would still like to donate to the Food Bank of Northern Indiana, click here.

