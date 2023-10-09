Medical Moment: A new innovative program for kids with cerebral palsy

(WNDU) - Playing is a rite of passage for children. But not all children get to enjoy a playground, birthday party, or recess.

Kids born with complex disabilities like cerebral palsy or Down syndrome are often left out, or their disability makes them unable to participate.

Like every child, four-year-old Marie Ellison loves to play, however...

“Marlie has seizures every day,” said Dr. Jennnifer Tucker, a pediatric physical therapist at the University of Central Florida.

Marlie was born a micro-preemie.

“She was only a pound and a half,” Dr. Tucker continued.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Marlie goes to therapy nine times a week. But one therapy is different from all the rest. Marlie is part of an innovative program that uses play to help develop communication and motor skills.

“What we know is that all children have a desire to play, but they need access that play differently,” Dr. Tucker said.

Pediatric physical therapists and speech therapists work together to help children with complex conditions reach their full potential.

“So, as my colleague is working on positioning and seating and mobility and I’m working on communication, the child is getting the benefit of all of those kinds of approaches at once, which is the way that development occurs,” said Dr. Julie Feuerstein, a pediatric speech pathologist at the University of Central Florida.

Helping children like Marlie express themselves.

“Marlie’s really good at using her facial expressions, her body movements, her gestures to communicate with her environment and with the people and her peers,”

“I think what we’ve seen with her is really increased engagement with her peers, increased engagement with us,”

“It’s hard to find moments where I can see, oh, Marlie actually enjoys that, but I do see that here,” ????

The play therapy at UCF tries to find multiple ways for children with complex conditions to learn to communicate. That can be with their eyes, through utilizing buttons and switches, or just through their smile.

