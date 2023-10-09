Indiana early voting begins this week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are Michiana’s headquarters for decision 2023.

Tomorrow is the last day you can register to vote in Indiana. Early voting will begin on Wednesday and last through Nov. 6. All eligible voters are able to vote early, but be sure to bring a photo ID.

Several counties offer more information on voting in-person early, including:

In St. Joseph County, early voting is available in the lobby of the County-City Building in South Bend and the County Services Building in Mishawaka. For more information, click here

In Elkhart County, early voting starts Oct. 16. To view voting locations, click here and here

In Fulton County, early voting starts Oct. 28 and has select dates. To view voting locations and times click here

In Kosciusko County, early voting is available at the Kosciusko County Justice Building and the Mentone Fire Station. For more information, click here

To register, see your voting status, or find a polling place, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.