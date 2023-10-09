Advertise With Us

Indiana early voting begins this week

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are Michiana’s headquarters for decision 2023.

Tomorrow is the last day you can register to vote in Indiana. Early voting will begin on Wednesday and last through Nov. 6. All eligible voters are able to vote early, but be sure to bring a photo ID.

Several counties offer more information on voting in-person early, including:

  • In St. Joseph County, early voting is available in the lobby of the County-City Building in South Bend and the County Services Building in Mishawaka. For more information, click here.
  • In Elkhart County, early voting starts Oct. 16. To view voting locations, click here and here.
  • In Fulton County, early voting starts Oct. 28 and has select dates. To view voting locations and times click here.
  • In Kosciusko County, early voting is available at the Kosciusko County Justice Building and the Mentone Fire Station. For more information, click here.

To register, see your voting status, or find a polling place, click here.

