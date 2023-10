HSFB: 2023 Sectional pairings announced for Indiana

(WNDU) - Sectional draws were revealed and announced Sunday by the IHSAA for this year’s high school football postseason.

Below are the sectionals involving our area schools -- sectional play for some schools begins as early as October 20th.

CLASS 6A, SECTIONAL 2

Semifinals

G1: Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Warsaw Community

G2: Elkhart at Penn

Championship

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 10

Semifinals

G1: Michigan City at LaPorte

G2: Valparaiso at Chesterton

Championship

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

CLASS 5A, SECTIONAL 11

Semifinals

G1: Mishawaka at Goshen

G2: Concord at South Bend Adams

Championship

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

CLASS 4A, SECTION 17

First Round G1: Hobart at New Prairie.

G2: Gary West Side at Kankakee Valley.

G3: East Chicago Central at Highland.

G4: Culver Academies at Lowell.

Semifinals

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship

G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

CLASS 4A, SECTION 18

First Round

G1: South Bend Washington at Plymouth.

G2: NorthWood at South Bend St. Joseph.

G3: South Bend Riley at Wawasee.

G4: Northridge at Logansport.

Semifinals

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 26

First Round

G1: Jimtown at Fairfield.

G2: South Bend Clay at Glenn.

G3: Knox at Lakeland.

G4: Mishawaka Marian at West Noble.

Semifinals

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

CLASS 3A, SECTIONAL 28

First Round

G1: Guerin Catholic at Peru.

G2: Tippecanoe Valley at Indianapolis Bishop Chatard.

G3: Northwestern at Maconaquah.

G4: Hamilton Heights at Oak Hill.

Semifinals

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship

G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 33

First Round

G1: Bremen at Hammond Bishop Noll.

G2: Andrean at LaVille.

G3: Lake Station Edison at Whiting.

Semifinals

G4: Wheeler at G1 winner.

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

CLASS 2A, SECTIONAL 34

First Round

G1: Winamac Community at Lafayette Central Catholic.

G2: Benton Central at Seeger.

G3: Delphi Community at Lewis Cass.

Semifinals

G4: Rochester Community at G1 winner.

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner.

Championship

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner.

CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 41

First Round

G1: Bowman at South Newton.

G2: Pioneer at North Judson-San Pierre.

G3: Triton at North Newton.

G4: Culver Community at South Central (Union Mills).

Semifinals

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship

G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

CLASS 1A, SECTIONAL 43

First Round

G1: Caston at North White.

G2: Carroll (Flora) at Tri-County.

G3: West Central at Taylor.

G4: Tri-Central at Frontier.

Semifinals

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner.

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner.

Championship

G5 winner vs. G6 winner.

