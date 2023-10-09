Firefighters respond to building blaze on W. Jefferson in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - An investigation is underway after a building in Elkhart caught fire Monday afternoon.

According to the Elkhart Fire Department, first responders were called to the 200 block of W. Jefferson Street around 2:30 p.m. on reports of a residential fire.

Fire officials say the building was vacant and no injuries have been reported at this time.

Officials also say that this is the second fire at the property this year, after a fire injured nine people last March.

A map depicting where the fire occurred. (WNDU)

The Elkhart Fire Department responds to building blaze in the 200 block of W. Jefferson Street on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (WNDU)

