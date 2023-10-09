Advertise With Us

Fire Prevention Week underway with South Bend Fire

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Every year the week of October 8th is declared National Fire Prevention week by the National Fire Protection Agency. An important reminder for you and your family to be prepared and know what to do in the case of a possible fire.

And this years campaign is “Cooking safety starts with YOU”, that works to educate everyone on simple but important actions to ensure the safest possible scenarios.

“Its really just important to remind everyone to check everything,” said Suzie Krill, Firefighter and “Go back through your house, look through everything, make sure things are working, your smoke detectors, carbon-monoxide detectors, make sure all that stuffs working.”

She went through some tips for what you can do to prevent some kitchen fires from breaking out.

“Make sure your pan handles are turned in,” said Suzie Krill firefighter and paramedic for South Bend Fire. ”Make sure you’re checking your pilot lights, that your oven is cleaned, so something like that doesn’t smoke and fire. Never leave your pizza in the oven unattended in the oven. I know we all put in that late night pizza and get sleepy. If that’s what you do set a timer, so you’re not sleeping through that pizza, and it causes a fire.

Unfortunately, there are a bunch of ways that fires can break out and South Bend Fire laid out a general plan of action for those scenarios.

“Some of the fire safety check lists are just go through your house and find things you need to check such as are your matches up, your yard waste outside, keeping gasoline cans outside,” said Krill. “Also have an escape plan, two ways to get out, have a meeting place out front, everybody should know two ways out of their house.”

South Bend Fire also went through a demonstration for what to do if a fire breaks out.

“First thing you want to do if your home is call 911, or anywhere call 911,” said Suzie Krill, ”Make sure everybody’s getting out of the house, at the meeting place, and you got everyone accounted for once you’re our, do not go back in. Always stay outside until the fire department comes.”

The South Bend Fire Department also offers resources to help install smoke or carbon-monoxide detectors, for those in.

You can call any South Bend Fire station or apply here.

