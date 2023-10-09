Crews extinguish early morning fire at The Grace Place Ministries building

By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Grace Place Ministries building caught fire early Monday morning due to what South Bend firefighters suspect was an uncontained fire nearby.

The fire department was called around 1:20 a.m. to the building, which is located downtown at the corner of S. Main Street and W. Western Avenue.

The captain on the scene told 16 News Now he thinks someone was trying to stay warm and started a fire on the ground. That fire then spread to the entrance of an exterior stairwell.

Firefighters broke a second-floor window to release the smoke because there was no ventilation.

The south side of the building was the area affected, but no injuries were reported.

This is the second time this year this has happened at this location. A similar incident happened back on Valentine’s Day.

