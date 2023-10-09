Crash closes Cassopolis Street, E. Beardsley Avenue intersection in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking you to avoid the intersection of Cassopolis Street and E. Beardsley Avenue until further notice.

Traffic lights are down due to a crash involving a city vehicle. Police say the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Crews are working to fix the issue. In the meantime, officials are urging you to find another route.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.