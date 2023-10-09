Crash closes Cassopolis Street, E. Beardsley Avenue intersection in Elkhart

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking you to avoid the intersection of Cassopolis Street and E. Beardsley Avenue until further notice.

Traffic lights are down due to a crash involving a city vehicle. Police say the crash happened just before 9:30 a.m. Monday.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and no injuries were reported.

Crews are working to fix the issue. In the meantime, officials are urging you to find another route.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pokagon Band calls for Dowagiac Union Schools to end use of Chieftains logo

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Tribal Council of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians says the usage of Native American imagery promotes harmful stereotypes and has a detrimental effect on Native American youth.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Frost potential Monday night. More Rain late week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Two fronts will increase rain percentages Wednesday evening into the weekend.

News

South Bend Fire provides services for fire prevention week

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Crews extinguish early morning fire at The Grace Place Ministries building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
The captain on the scene told 16 News Now he thinks someone was trying to stay warm and started a fire on the ground. That fire then spread to the entrance of an exterior stairwell.

Latest News

News

The Grace Place Ministries building in downtown South Bend catches fire

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather

Updated: 6 hours ago

Community

Michiana Chili Cook-Off warms up community, helps feed hungry

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Amelia Lee
$10 and an empty stomach was all you needed for all-you-can-eat chili at the 25th annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off.

News

25th annual Michiana Chili Cook-Off warms up community

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

South Bend Vet Center, A-Mazing Acres Farm hold Veterans Appreciation Day

Updated: 11 hours ago

News

A veteran and his daughter tackle an obstacle course at A-Mazing Acres Farm's Veteran...

South Bend Vet Center, A-Mazing Acres Farm hold Veterans Appreciation Day

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
At the 90-acre farm In Edwardsburg, active service members, veterans, and their families were offered free admission to enjoy a lovely fall day on the farm.