Candescent Health and Wellness offering free breast exams this month

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As you know, October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is why one women’s health practice here in Michiana is offering free breast exams to all patients all month long.

Claire Walker of Candescent Health and Wellness joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to tell them more about her business and more about an upcoming event the health practice is hosting to benefit breast cancer awareness. To listen to their full conversation, watch the video above!

Candescent Health and Wellness is located at 2104 Ironwood Circle in South Bend. For more information, call or text 574-334-7444 or click here.

