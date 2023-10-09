2nd Chance Pet: Chopper

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

Sarah Stanton from the Humane Society of St. Joseph County joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Chopper!

Chopper is 2 years old. Stanton says he’s mellow, calm, and loves everybody! To find out if Chopper is a right fit for your home, watch the video above!

If you want to adopt Chopper or any other pet, you can call the Humane Society of St. Joseph County at 574-255-4726 or you can stop by the shelter at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka.

For more information, head to humanesocietystjc.org.

