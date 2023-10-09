2023 Sectional football pairings announced for Indiana

(WNDU) - Sectional draws were revealed and announced Sunday by the IHSAA for this year’s high school football postseason.

Below are the sectionals involving our area schools. Sectional play begins Oct. 20 for classes 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A, while classes 5A and 6A will begin their postseasons on Oct. 27.

For a statewide look at the pairings, click here.

CLASS 6A

SECTIONAL 2

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G1: Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Warsaw

G2: Elkhart at Penn

Championship (Nov. 3)

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

CLASS 5A

SECTIONAL 10

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G1: Michigan City at LaPorte

G2: Valparaiso at Chesterton

Championship (Nov. 3)

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

SECTIONAL 11

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G1: Mishawaka at Goshen

G2: Concord at Adams

Championship (Nov. 3)

G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 17

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Hobart at New Prairie

G2: Gary West at Kankakee Valley.

G3: East Chicago Central at Highland.

G4: Culver Academies at Lowell

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

SECTIONAL 18

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Washington at Plymouth

G2: NorthWood at South Bend Saint Joseph

G3: Riley at Wawasee.

G4: Northridge at Logansport

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 26

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Jimtown at Fairfield

G2: Clay at John Glenn

G3: Knox at Lakeland

G4: Marian at West Noble

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

SECTIONAL 28

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Guerin Catholic at Peru

G2: Tippecanoe Valley at Indianapolis Chatard

G3: Northwestern at Maconaquah

G4: Hamilton Heights at Oak Hill

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 33

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Bremen at Hammond Noll

G2: Andrean at LaVille

G3: Lake Station at Whiting

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G4: Wheeler at G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

SECTIONAL 34

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Winamac at Lafayette Central Catholic

G2: Benton Central at Seeger

G3: Delphi at Lewis Cass

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G4: Rochester at G1 winner

G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner

SECTIONAL 35

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Wabash at Eastside

G2: Fort Wayne Luers at Churubusco

G3: Prairie Heights at Central Noble

G4: Manchester at Whitko

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

CLASS 1A

SECTIONAL 41

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Bowman at South Newton

G2: Pioneer at North Judson

G3: Triton at North Newton

G4: Culver at South Central

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

SECTIONAL 43

First Round (Oct. 20)

G1: Caston at North White

G2: Carroll (Flora) at Tri-County

G3: West Central at Taylor

G4: Tri-Central at Frontier

Semifinals (Oct. 27)

G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner

G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner

Championship (Nov. 3)

G5 winner vs. G6 winner

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.