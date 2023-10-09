2023 Sectional football pairings announced for Indiana
(WNDU) - Sectional draws were revealed and announced Sunday by the IHSAA for this year’s high school football postseason.
Below are the sectionals involving our area schools. Sectional play begins Oct. 20 for classes 1A, 2A, 3A, and 4A, while classes 5A and 6A will begin their postseasons on Oct. 27.
CLASS 6A
SECTIONAL 2
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G1: Carroll (Fort Wayne) at Warsaw
G2: Elkhart at Penn
Championship (Nov. 3)
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
CLASS 5A
SECTIONAL 10
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G1: Michigan City at LaPorte
G2: Valparaiso at Chesterton
Championship (Nov. 3)
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
SECTIONAL 11
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G1: Mishawaka at Goshen
G2: Concord at Adams
Championship (Nov. 3)
G3: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
CLASS 4A
SECTIONAL 17
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Hobart at New Prairie
G2: Gary West at Kankakee Valley.
G3: East Chicago Central at Highland.
G4: Culver Academies at Lowell
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G5 winner vs. G6 winner
SECTIONAL 18
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Washington at Plymouth
G2: NorthWood at South Bend Saint Joseph
G3: Riley at Wawasee.
G4: Northridge at Logansport
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G5 winner vs. G6 winner
CLASS 3A
SECTIONAL 26
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Jimtown at Fairfield
G2: Clay at John Glenn
G3: Knox at Lakeland
G4: Marian at West Noble
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G5 winner vs. G6 winner
SECTIONAL 28
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Guerin Catholic at Peru
G2: Tippecanoe Valley at Indianapolis Chatard
G3: Northwestern at Maconaquah
G4: Hamilton Heights at Oak Hill
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G5 winner vs. G6 winner
CLASS 2A
SECTIONAL 33
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Bremen at Hammond Noll
G2: Andrean at LaVille
G3: Lake Station at Whiting
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G4: Wheeler at G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
SECTIONAL 34
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Winamac at Lafayette Central Catholic
G2: Benton Central at Seeger
G3: Delphi at Lewis Cass
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G4: Rochester at G1 winner
G5: G2 winner vs. G3 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G6: G4 winner vs. G5 winner
SECTIONAL 35
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Wabash at Eastside
G2: Fort Wayne Luers at Churubusco
G3: Prairie Heights at Central Noble
G4: Manchester at Whitko
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G5 winner vs. G6 winner
CLASS 1A
SECTIONAL 41
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Bowman at South Newton
G2: Pioneer at North Judson
G3: Triton at North Newton
G4: Culver at South Central
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G5 winner vs. G6 winner
SECTIONAL 43
First Round (Oct. 20)
G1: Caston at North White
G2: Carroll (Flora) at Tri-County
G3: West Central at Taylor
G4: Tri-Central at Frontier
Semifinals (Oct. 27)
G5: G1 winner vs. G2 winner
G6: G3 winner vs. G4 winner
Championship (Nov. 3)
G5 winner vs. G6 winner
