2 injured in Cass County crash

The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill...
The crash happened Monday morning at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill Street.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Calvin Township.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill Street. Deputies say a 65-year-old Edwardsburg woman was heading east on Calvin Hill Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle heading south on Calvin Center Road.

The Edwardsburg woman and the driver of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old Three Rivers man, were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Every year the week of October 8th is declared National Fire Prevention week by the National...

Fire Prevention Week underway with South Bend Fire

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
Every year the week of October 8th is declared National Fire Prevention Week. And for this the campaign is cooking safety and South Bend Fire is giving tips to be ready for all fire related scenarios

News

South Bend Fire gives demonstration for Fire prevention week

Updated: 18 minutes ago

News

Crash closes Cassopolis Street, E. Beardsley Avenue intersection in Elkhart

Updated: 28 minutes ago

News

Safety plans to have on standby with South Bend Fire

Updated: 32 minutes ago

Latest News

Scam Alert

SEMCO Energy warns customers about fake employees asking for gas bills, banking info

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By 16 News Now
SEMCO Energy Gas Company is warning its customers about a recent scam that puts their personal information at risk.

Traffic

Crash closes Cassopolis Street, E. Beardsley Avenue intersection in Elkhart

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Traffic lights are down due to a crash involving a city vehicle. Officials are urging you to find another route.

News

Pokagon Band calls for Dowagiac Union Schools to end use of Chieftains logo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The Tribal Council of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians says the usage of Native American imagery promotes harmful stereotypes and has a detrimental effect on Native American youth.

News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Frost potential Monday night. More Rain late week

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew Whitmyer
Two fronts will increase rain percentages Wednesday evening into the weekend.

News

South Bend Fire provides services for fire prevention week

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Crews extinguish early morning fire at The Grace Place Ministries building

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Matt Gotsch
The captain on the scene told 16 News Now he thinks someone was trying to stay warm and started a fire on the ground. That fire then spread to the entrance of an exterior stairwell.