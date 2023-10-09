2 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says two people were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Calvin Township.

The crash happened around 8:20 a.m. at the intersection of Calvin Center Road and Calvin Hill Street. Deputies say a 65-year-old Edwardsburg woman was heading east on Calvin Hill Street when she failed to stop at a stop sign and struck a vehicle heading south on Calvin Center Road.

The Edwardsburg woman and the driver of the other vehicle, a 55-year-old Three Rivers man, were both taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. The extent of their injuries is currently unknown.

The crash remains under investigation.

