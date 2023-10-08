WNDU’s Joshua Short honored by Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo

The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo recognized its 2023 "Men of Honor" on Saturday...
The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo recognized its 2023 "Men of Honor" on Saturday night.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo recognized its 2023 “Men of Honor” on Saturday night, and one of the honorees was our very own!

The gala took place at the Matterhorn Banquet Hall in Elkhart. The honorees are men from across the state of Indiana who have made a lasting impact on our community.

The list of honorees includes some big local names, including CEOs, former mayors, and members of the media — including our own Joshua Short!

“We’d like to honor these men because their main purpose is making sure other people are good,” said Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo. “They don’t care about awards and things like that. We just want to say thank you from the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo for being the influence of the Michiana area.”

Saturday night’s keynote speaker was Levon Johnson, the president and CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

‘Freedom Walk’ aims to rescue kids from sexual exploitation, human trafficking

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Participants walked their way around the track to raise awareness and funds to combat human trafficking.

News

‘Freedom Walk’ aims to rescue kids from sexual exploitation, human trafficking

Updated: 52 minutes ago

News

The goal of "Healing the Land" was to be good neighbors and lift each other up.

Hundreds unite for ‘Healing the Land’ prayer and march at Four Winds Field

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Matt Gotsch
They say Jesus Saves, but on Saturday in South Bend, he also marches, as over 45 churches participated in the “Healing the Land” community prayer service and march.

Community

‘Making Strides of Michiana’ holds annual walk to fight back against breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Folks from all over the community put on their pink and headed to Central Park in Mishawaka for the almost three-mile walk around the riverfront.

Latest News

News

‘Making Strides of Michiana’ holds annual walk to fight back against breast cancer

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

20-year-old Mishawaka man dies in Osceola crash

Updated: 3 hours ago

Crash

20-year-old Mishawaka man dies in Osceola crash

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Lincolnway West near N. Boles Avenue.

News

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Lake-effect rain expected for the overnight, with wind chills digging into the 30s

News

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

As the Supreme Court is now back in session, most of those justices came from lower courts. As...

WNDU Vault: Battle over Justice Dan Manion

Updated: 12 hours ago