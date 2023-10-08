WNDU’s Joshua Short honored by Elkhart Chapter of Indiana Black Expo

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo recognized its 2023 “Men of Honor” on Saturday night, and one of the honorees was our very own!

The gala took place at the Matterhorn Banquet Hall in Elkhart. The honorees are men from across the state of Indiana who have made a lasting impact on our community.

The list of honorees includes some big local names, including CEOs, former mayors, and members of the media — including our own Joshua Short!

“We’d like to honor these men because their main purpose is making sure other people are good,” said Robert Taylor, president of the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo. “They don’t care about awards and things like that. We just want to say thank you from the Elkhart Chapter of the Indiana Black Expo for being the influence of the Michiana area.”

Saturday night’s keynote speaker was Levon Johnson, the president and CEO of the Greater Elkhart Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.