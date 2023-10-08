Notre Dame drops to No. 21 in latest AP Poll after loss to Louisville

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (12) runs through an opening in the Louisville line...
Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love (12) runs through an opening in the Louisville line during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)(Timothy D. Easley | AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has fallen all the way from No. 10 to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (5-2) dropped 11 spots after losing their second game of the season Saturday night at Louisville. In turn, the Cardinals (6-0) jumped up 11 spots in this week’s poll from No. 25 to No. 14.

Things don’t get any easier for the Irish, as they will welcome the No. 10 USC Trojans to South Bend next Saturday in their fourth straight game against a ranked opponent and their fourth straight game set for primetime. The Trojans (6-0) dropped one spot in this week’s poll after they needed three overtimes to put away Arizona.

The biggest change in the top 10 this week is Oklahoma’s jump to No. 5 after beating archrival Texas. UCLA and Kansas have returned to the rankings this week, while Fresno State and Missouri both slipped out.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

1. Georgia (6-0)

2. Michigan (6-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Florida State (5-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Penn State (5-0)

7. Washington (5-0)

8. Oregon (5-0)

9. Texas (5-1)

10. USC (6-0)

11. Alabama (5-1)

12. North Carolina (5-0)

13. Ole Miss (5-1)

14. Louisville (6-0)

15. Oregon State (5-1)

16. Utah (4-1)

17. Duke (4-1)

18. UCLA (4-1)

T19. Washington State (4-1)

T19. Tennessee (4-1)

21. Notre Dame (5-2)

22. LSU (4-2)

23. Kansas (5-1)

24. Kentucky (5-1)

25. Miami (FL) (4-1)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Notre Dame

Louisville defensive lineman Ashton Gillotte, center right, sacks Notre Dame quarterback Sam...

No. 10 Notre Dame suffers second loss of season at No. 25 Louisville

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and The Associated Press
Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes were still alive after losing to a top-10 team on a last-second touchdown. Now, you can likely kiss those dreams goodbye.

College

Michigan defensive back Keon Sabb (3) celebrates after scoring a pick six during the second...

No. 2 Michigan romps past Minnesota 52-10 for 17th straight win in Big Ten

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
J.J. McCarthy completed 14 of 20 passes for 219 yards and had a career-high two rushing touchdowns to help Michigan stretch its conference winning streak to 17 for the second-longest run in program history.

College

Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean (3) intercepts a pass intended for Purdue wide receiver TJ...

Hawkeyes defeat Boilermakers 20-14

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The Boilermakers followed their season high in points in last week’s 44-19 win over Illinois with a season low in scoring.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame at Louisville: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

Updated: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
No. 10 Notre Dame is looking to improve to 6-1 on the season at No. 25 Louisville on Saturday night.

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) throws during an NCAA college football game in Durham, N.C.,...

Irish in midst of program-record 4 straight night games

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:09 PM EDT
|
By Julianne Pelusi
Saturday will mark the third consecutive night kickoff for the Irish, with another on the way next week.

Latest News

Countdown to Kickoff

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (88) completes a catch ahead of Duke's Brandon Johnson (3) during...

Irish tight ends off to great start through first half of season

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT
|
By Drew Sanders
The tight end room is more than capable of shouldering the load in the passing game, and they proved it again last week.

Countdown to Kickoff

ND men’s basketball coaching legend Digger Phelps joins the Countdown

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
The Countdown’s Terry McFadden sat down with Digger Phelps to talk about his trips to Louisville and some memorable moments from his time with the Irish.

Countdown to Kickoff

Buzz Around Campus: Fans react to thrilling, last-minute win over Duke

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:51 PM EDT
|
By George Mallet
The Countdown’s George Mallet spoke with fans on how they’re feeling after the Irish escaped with a win in this week’s “Buzz Around Campus.”

Countdown to Kickoff

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at Louisville

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
This week, we asked you who your favorite tight end to play for Notre Dame over the last 20 years is.

Countdown to Kickoff

Bluegrass & Gold: Irish fans to enjoy best of Louisville

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT
|
By Tricia Sloma
In our Countdown to Kickoff, Tricia Sloma spoke with Beth Thomas, the president of the Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville, about horses, bourbon, and football.

Notre Dame

Irish invade Louisville for top-25 matchup

Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
Our 16 Sports team explored Louisville ahead of this more-anticipated-than-expected matchup.