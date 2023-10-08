Notre Dame drops to No. 21 in latest AP Poll after loss to Louisville

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame has fallen all the way from No. 10 to No. 21 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Fighting Irish (5-2) dropped 11 spots after losing their second game of the season Saturday night at Louisville. In turn, the Cardinals (6-0) jumped up 11 spots in this week’s poll from No. 25 to No. 14.

Things don’t get any easier for the Irish, as they will welcome the No. 10 USC Trojans to South Bend next Saturday in their fourth straight game against a ranked opponent and their fourth straight game set for primetime. The Trojans (6-0) dropped one spot in this week’s poll after they needed three overtimes to put away Arizona.

The biggest change in the top 10 this week is Oklahoma’s jump to No. 5 after beating archrival Texas. UCLA and Kansas have returned to the rankings this week, while Fresno State and Missouri both slipped out.

Here’s a look at the full rankings:

1. Georgia (6-0)

2. Michigan (6-0)

3. Ohio State (5-0)

4. Florida State (5-0)

5. Oklahoma (6-0)

6. Penn State (5-0)

7. Washington (5-0)

8. Oregon (5-0)

9. Texas (5-1)

10. USC (6-0)

11. Alabama (5-1)

12. North Carolina (5-0)

13. Ole Miss (5-1)

14. Louisville (6-0)

15. Oregon State (5-1)

16. Utah (4-1)

17. Duke (4-1)

18. UCLA (4-1)

T19. Washington State (4-1)

T19. Tennessee (4-1)

21. Notre Dame (5-2)

22. LSU (4-2)

23. Kansas (5-1)

24. Kentucky (5-1)

25. Miami (FL) (4-1)

