No. 10 Notre Dame suffers second loss of season at No. 25 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - It’s only early October, but some Notre Dame fans might tell you that their season is already over.

The No. 10 Fighting Irish lost for the second time in three games on Saturday night, this time falling at No. 25 Louisville 33-20 after losing a heartbreaker to Ohio State at home two weeks prior.

Notre Dame’s College Football Playoff hopes were still alive after losing to a top-10 team on a last-second touchdown. Now, you can likely kiss those dreams goodbye.

Jawhar Jordan ran for a season-high 143 yards, scoring on 45- and 21-yard runs on consecutive second-half possessions to help lift the Cardinals (6-0) to a 33-20 victory over the Irish (5-2). Not only did the loss crush Notre Dame’s playoff hopes, but it also put an end to the team’s 30-game regular season win streak against ACC opponents that dated back to 2017.

The Fighting Irish converted a fumble recovery early in the third quarter into a 10-7 lead on Spencer Schrader’s 53-yard field goal before the Cardinals answered with Brock Travelstead’s 44-yarder. Jordan took over from there with explosive runs.

Jordan followed Amari Huggins-Bruce’s 19-yard run with a quick burst through the right side before finding another gear near the 20 to elude defenders for the go-ahead score at 17-10. Schrader’s 54-yard field goal got Notre Dame to 17-13, but Jordan answered with another big run.

Jordan appeared to hit the hole even faster on his second scoring run early in the fourth, going virtually untouched to make it 24-13.

Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs and Travelstead added his third field goal from 45 yards for the 17-point cushion. He followed with a 35-yarder late in the fourth to seal it. Many of those fans rushed the field at the final gun.

Notre Dame was outgained 330-298 with just 44 yards rushing after entering the game averaging 192 per contest. The ground game never got going, essentially making the Irish one dimensional.

Hartman completed 22 of 38 passes for 254 yards and two TDs but threw three interceptions and was sacked five times.

The Irish will return home to face rival USC next Saturday in yet another primetime game before getting a much-needed bye week the following week.

