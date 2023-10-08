Michiana Jewish community leader stunned, concerned after attack on Israel

By George Mallet
Published: Oct. 8, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bob Feferman woke up Saturday morning to jolting news.

Israel, where so much of his family lives, was under attack by Hamas. His son and grandchildren were huddled in a basement shelter.

“We got a call from my brother-in-law who lives in Israel at six in the morning, and he said that Israel is at war with Hamas,” Feferman said. “And we were clueless there was any tension on the border, and in fact it was a total surprise.”

As the director of community relations for the Jewish Federation of St. Joseph Valley, Feferman watches Israel closely. His family’s presence in Tel Aviv increases that vigilance.

“They’ve had six sirens today, and each time there’s a siren, they get up and go down the stairwell to stay away from windows,” Feferman said.

Feferman believes Iran is pulling the strings of this Hamas attack, and he’s more than a little concerned about the firepower Hamas now possesses.

“So, the rocket fire is a major concern,” Feferman said. “There have been 3,000 rockets fired. So, even though Israel has the famous Iron Dome defense system, it’s not perfect. There were two rockets that hit his city. So, that’s a concern. I’m very concerned about the casualties. More than 250 killed.”

And that grim number continues to rise.

