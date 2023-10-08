‘Making Strides of Michiana’ holds annual walk to fight back against breast cancer

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s October, which means it’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month. And on Saturday morning, there was a walk held in Mishawaka to raise awareness for breast cancer.

Folks from all over the community put on their pink and headed to Central Park for the almost three-mile walk around the riverfront. Some in attendance are survivors of breast cancer, others know someone who has been affected.

The event was filled with laughs, tears, and support for those who have been impacted by the scourge of breast cancer.

“I have lost some family members to breast cancer, and just last night I lost my dad to a battle that he’s been fighting for the last eight years,” said Charlotte Williams, lead event planner and volunteer coordinator. “Prior to that, cancer has touched my mom and my dad’s side, and so I immediately got involved. And 19 years later, I’m still here.”

“I think the more people that can support financially, supportively, emotionally is a wonderful thing, said Angela Layman, a breast cancer thriver and survivor. “Because as people, as someone who has gone through this, needing that support is number one.”

It was the 21st annual strides event. If you missed it, it’s not too late to support breast cancer awareness. The group accepts donations year-round.

To donate, click here. You can also follow Making Strides of Michiana on Facebook.

