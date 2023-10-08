Hundreds unite for ‘Healing the Land’ prayer and march at Four Winds Field

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Hundreds of people from around Michiana came together to march, sing, and pray for our area.

They say Jesus Saves, but on Saturday in South Bend, he also marches, as over 45 churches participated in the “Healing the Land” community prayer service and march.

“We are coming together as believers in Jesus Christ to come under prayer, come under unity, and come under repentance edification,” said Pastor Kevin Mitschelen of PURE Assembly Ministry. “We want to lift up the name of Jesus over South Bend, Indiana, because we believe this is also a city that could be a city of peace. We have violence that we see, but guess what? We believe in a God that is higher than all of that.”

Four groups began marching at Riley High School, Adams High School, WUBS 89.7 FM radio station, and old St. Joe High School, walking up to two miles and all culminating at Four Winds Field in South Bend.

“In a world where people can be so revengeful and so angry, it’s very important to remember that when we come together and unite and fight for the greater good, that will ultimately bring the true peace,” said college student Arianna Brey.

Those we spoke with said the event’s goal was to be good neighbors and lift each other up.

“I was just sharing this morning that it seems like I hear so many people talking about nature and the universe, and I’m saying, go a little deeper; don’t look at the painting; look at the artist,” said Amanda Huerta, who describes herself as a believer in God. “He’s the one that created us all; he’s the one who created all the beauty of heaven and earth.”

Event organizers tell us that people of all faiths and all walks of life were welcome to attend.

“God loves you, and he loves South Bend,” Mitschelen said. “I’ve lived here in South Bend my entire life, and so many times, I forget that. There’s this ache; my grandfather used to work at Studebaker, and ever since Studebaker shut down, there was something that happened in my family that said, you know, maybe we’re just not good enough, and I believe South Bend started to believe that lie. I know it happened within my family, but you know what? That was a lie. And I believe things like this in which the community can say, you know what, no, we’re going to stop listening to lies and start listening to the truth.”

