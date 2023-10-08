‘Freedom Walk’ aims to rescue kids from sexual exploitation, human trafficking

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a cold and rainy start to the morning on Saturday, but people were out for the “Freedom Walk” at Goshen High School’s track.

Destiny Rescue held the third annual event. Participants walked their way around the track to raise awareness and funds to combat human trafficking.

Donations were accepted to help the more than one million children victimized by exploitation.

“It’s just so exciting to be able to rescue these girls,” said Rick Yoder, board member of Destiny Rescue and member of the Rotary Club of Goshen. “It’s absolutely awful that this happens in our world. Last year, Destiny Rescue rescued two 8-month-olds, and so that just tells you the depravity of what’s happening here.”

Organizers say it takes roughly $1,500 to rescue one girl from human trafficking. This year, the organization’s goal is to raise $80,000.

If you couldn’t make it to the walk, you can donate online by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.