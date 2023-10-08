Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Chilly Morning Lows Next Few Days, Another System Late This Week

Lake-effect rain expected for the overnight, with wind chills digging into the 30s
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with on and off lake-effect rain throughout Michiana. Winds chills in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain chances 20%. Winds NW 10-15 mph. Low 41F.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another cool day on tap, with cold morning wind chills and a cool afternoon with below average temps. Winds NW 15-25 mph. High 54F.

TUESDAY: Sun returns for the afternoon for mostly clear skies and cool temps remaining across all of Michiana. Winds NW 15-20. Low 39F. High 56F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Overnight lows remain cold with some patchy frost possible on Tuesday morning with temps likely to be in the upper 30s. Temps will attempt to rebound into the midweek, but a cold front will move in Friday afternoon, bringing in heavy rain and some storms on Friday evening and lighter rain through the weekend.

