Notre Dame at Louisville: X-factors, keys to win, final score predictions

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 1:52 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - No. 10 Notre Dame is looking to improve to 6-1 on the season at No. 25 Louisville on Saturday night.

Here’s a look at our Countdown to Kickoff team’s X-factors, keys to win, and final score predications.

X-FACTORS

Julianne Pelusi: Mitchell Evans

Last week against Duke, Evans had 99 yards in the first quarter and a half, and the offense stalled in the second and third quarters when he was banged up and not used as frequently. At 6 feet 5 inches and 250 pounds, he is just a matchup nightmare for defensive backs. He’s perfect for those short passes over the middle to keep this offense rolling, even with the wide receiver group getting a little bit healthier this week.

Drew Sanders: Chris Tyree

Right now, the former running back leads all Irish wideouts in yardage thanks to his big play ability. He’ll be right at home in Kentucky — while he may have the height of a jockey, he’s got the speed of a racehorse. With him being held in check for the most part the last two weeks, I think we see him back in the endzone this week.

Chuck Freeby: Jeremiyah Love

Burt Bachrach may not have been an offensive coordinator, but even he knew that what the world needs now is love… sweet love. Jeremiyah Love has been like the human version of one potato chip this season — we’ve had a taste, and we want more! Last week, Brady Quinn tweeted about how No. 12 has the juice. Well, let’s see that juice all over the offense Saturday night. Yes, Audric Estimé is special… but in the words of the Spencer Davis Group, “Gimme some lovin!”

KEYS TO WIN

Julianne Pelusi: Limit penalties

Notre Dame almost shot themselves in the foot last weekend at Duke with 12 penalties for 70 yards. They’re going to need to clean that up to score more than the 21 and 14 points they had the last two weekends.

Drew Sanders: Pick off Jack Plummer

Louisville’s quarterback is like the grandparent that keeps butt-dialing you. Wise and experienced, sure… but still prone to mistakes. He’s thrown a pick in four of their five games thus far and just threw two last week. Meanwhile, the Irish secondary has been an unquestioned strength of the team. If they can get a takeaway or two on Saturday, the game gets that much easier.

Chuck Freeby: Run the ball all four quarters

Yes, the Irish ran the ball for the game-winning touchdown against Duke. Yes, they ran the ball on the opening drive. How ‘bout you run the ball for four quarters?!? Notre Dame’s offensive line is what this team is built on. They have to play better. And when they do, Gerad Parker should just pretend he’s a lumberjack and keep choppin’ wood all night long. Win the running game, win the ball game.

FINAL SCORE PREDICTIONS

Julianne Pelusi: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 17

Drew Sanders: Notre Dame 27, Louisville 10

Tricia Sloma: Notre Dame 35, Louisville 14

Terry McFadden: Notre Dame 38, Louisville 14

Chuck Freeby: Notre Dame 31, Louisville 17

