ND men’s basketball coaching legend Digger Phelps joins the Countdown

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - When you think of the Louisville Cardinals, most people think of their basketball program.

Our guest on Countdown to Kickoff this week is no stranger to the area, even though his teams played the Wildcats more than those Cardinals in the Derby City.

The Countdown’s Terry McFadden sat down with Digger Phelps about his trips to Louisville and some memorable moments from his time with the Irish.

Notre Dame's Mitchell Evans (88) completes a catch ahead of Duke's Brandon Johnson (3) during...

Irish tight ends off to great start through first half of season

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Drew Sanders
The tight end room is more than capable of shouldering the load in the passing game, and they proved it again last week.

Buzz Around Campus: Fans react to thrilling, last-minute win over Duke

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By George Mallet
The Countdown’s George Mallet spoke with fans on how they’re feeling after the Irish escaped with a win in this week’s “Buzz Around Campus.”

Lochmandy Auto Group Irish Fan Poll Results: Notre Dame at Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
This week, we asked you who your favorite tight end to play for Notre Dame over the last 20 years is.

Bluegrass & Gold: Irish fans to enjoy best of Louisville

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tricia Sloma
In our Countdown to Kickoff, Tricia Sloma spoke with Beth Thomas, the president of the Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville, about horses, bourbon, and football.

Irish invade Louisville for top-25 matchup

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
Our 16 Sports team explored Louisville ahead of this more-anticipated-than-expected matchup.

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) runs during an NFL football game against the...

Fields and Moore lead the Bears to their first win of the season, beating the Commanders 40-20

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
Relief was palpable at the end of a 14-game skid dating to last season — since Oct. 24, 2022, the last time they won a game.

Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) hands off the ball during an NCAA college football game in...

Irish gearing up for another tough road trip at Louisville

Updated: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:59 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
The Cardinals haven’t had the toughest schedule to start the season, but they’re 5-0 and ranked 25th in the nation.

Pod of Gold Thumbnail

Pod of Gold: Talking halfway point of Irish season heading into Louisville

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now
Another week, another undefeated opponent, another night game.

Amiyah Reynolds ready to be back on court again with big sister at Purdue

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:17 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
We’re roughly a month away from college basketball season, which means we’ll soon see the Reynolds sisters from South Bend in Black and Gold.

Notre Dame's Blake Fisher (54) and Joe Alt (76) run off the field during an NCAA college...

Irish working to clean up penalties after getting called for season-high against Duke

Updated: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:10 PM EDT
|
By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
The Irish had 12 penalties for 70 yards in their come-from-behind win over the Blue Devils.