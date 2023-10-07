Advertise With Us

Mother says her daughter is facing backlash at school for dancing at a party

A Louisiana mother is speaking out after she says her child is facing backlash at school for dancing. (Source: WAFB)
By Miranda Thomas and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALKER, La. (WAFB/Gray News) - A mother in Louisiana says school administrators have wronged her daughter by taking away school privileges for dancing at a private party.

“I was physically there watching her do it. If I would have thought it was inappropriate in any way, I would have corrected my child,” said mother Rachel Timonet.

Timonet said a fun homecoming weekend cost Walker High School senior Kaylee Timonet a high-achieving scholarship and her title as a member of student government.

According to Timonet, the school’s punishment against her daughter came shortly after a video of her dancing with friends at the private venue was posted online.

“If it was something that she did on school grounds and they called her in and addressed it, that’s fine. But when you address something that somebody is doing because of a personal belief,” Timonet said.

Rachel Timonet believes someone should be held accountable at the school.

School officials said they are looking into the situation, but due to laws protecting student and employee privacy they cannot speak publicly.

Copyright 2023 WAFB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wanted fugitive arrested after multiple police chases in St. Joseph, Marshall counties
Godfather Gino J, the most well-known personality on 106.3, had his final broadcast there on...
Major change to Michiana’s radio landscape catches listeners by surprise
Prayer vigil held for 16-year-old Mishawaka High School student
Prayer vigil held for Mishawaka High School student
The fire started just before 3 a.m. at a home in the 200 block of S. Chicago Street, which is...
Family friend helps father, son escape from South Bend house fire
4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.
Court finds Indiana DCS in contempt for failing to produce documents in LaPorte County child murder case

Latest News

Israeli firefighters extinguish fire after a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit a house in...
Israeli ambulance service says 100 dead in Hamas’ surprise attack in southern Israel
A father reunited with his daughter during a high school football game Friday night.
Military father surprises daughter at high school football game upon his return
As the Supreme Court is now back in session, most of those justices came from lower courts. As...
WNDU Vault: Battle over Justice Dan Manion
Darrien Ward
10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant