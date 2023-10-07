Irish tight ends off to great start through first half of season

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame will get a couple of receivers back this week that missed last week with injuries.

But make no mistake, the tight end room is more than capable of shouldering the load in the passing game, and they proved it again last week.

School is certainly in session at “Tight End University.” Around a month ago, it was Holden Staes taking advantage of NC State to help lead the Irish to a tough win in the state of North Carolina. Last weekend, it was Mitchell Evans doing the same thing to Duke.

“He’s done a great job,” said head coach Marcus Freeman of Evans. “He’s a target, he’s a threat for us, right? He’s a playmaker that we can throw the ball to and believe he’s gonna make a play.”

Coming into the season, much of the discussion was around replacing Notre Dame’s most statistically dominant tight end ever in Michael Mayer.

“That was one of the things our room was kind of pushed to this offseason was kind of fill that void of a captain leaving,” Evans said. “So, our whole room was kind of challenged to kind of step up.”

But last week, Evans posted a higher single-game yardage total in Durham than Mayer ever did in his college career.

“It was no surprise our guys didn’t press or do too much to try to get to the standard,” said Notre Dame offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Gerad Parker. “They already knew what the standard was. They picked up where he left off. The expectation is to play at a high level here, at tight end play and everywhere. There’s a reason that we believe this is the finest place in the land to come play tight end. Our guys are prideful about it, and they want to put a product out on the field that says, ‘If you want to play tight end, you come to Notre Dame.’”

Leaving the tight end room... in good hands. Evans now leads this team in catches and receiving yards, even though he’s yet to reach the endzone. Meanwhile, Staes has the most touchdown catches on the team with four.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.