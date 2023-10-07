Irish in midst of program-record 4 straight night games

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Kind of like “Coach Prime” in Colorado, Notre Dame is “Team Prime.”

Saturday will mark the third consecutive night kickoff for the Irish, with another on the way next week.

And it won’t be a cupcake, either... as Notre Dame will hit the road to take on a Louisville team without a blemish on its record.

It’s a bigger game than we anticipated earlier in the season, kind of like Duke last week. The Cardinals haven’t had the toughest schedule to start the season, but they’re 5-0 and ranked 25th in the nation. They also currently lead the ACC.

Last week, Irish head coach Marcus Freeman was surprised to learn their game against Louisville would be played under the lights.

“That was one of those things we talked about from last year that I’ve learned, like, every week truly isn’t the same and just because we’re playing at night versus Duke and versus Louisville, you have to take into consideration when you get home,” Freeman said. “And so, that will change a little bit of the practice structure, but it shouldn’t be too much.”

This is the third straight week the Irish will face another ranked team. It’ll happen again next week against USC, regardless of their outcome this weekend.

