Irish invade Louisville for top-25 matchup

By 16 News Now and Julianne Pelusi
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:07 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish football team is at the halfway point of its season. And with it, they are facing their seventh straight undefeated opponent in their third straight night game.

This weekend, the No. 10 Irish are in Louisville to face the No. 25 Cardinals at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Notre Dame is hoping that stadium won’t be the scene of another dramatic Saturday night like the one they had last weekend at Duke.

But the Cardinals are 5-0 and looking to prove to the rest of the country that they’re legit, as they haven’t had the toughest schedule to start the season.

We’ll find out Saturday night if the Irish need another exciting two minutes to end the game. But in the meantime, our 16 Sports team explored Louisville ahead of this more-anticipated-than-expected matchup.

Our crew stopped by the home of the most exciting two minutes in sports (outside of a two-minute drill led by Sam Hartman — Churchill Downs. The historic home of the Kentucky Derby is right down the road from &N Federal Credit Union Stadium.

And the Irish will be backed by none other than the four horsemen Saturday, making their way to a pep rally from the historic racetrack with Notre Dame fan Bill Vest, who runs security at the Backside Village at Churchill Downs.

“My chore is, I have 14 cheerleaders, four horses, and a little green fellow — your little leprechaun I gotta take care of.,” he joked. “So, once I get them in place and get them back to the stadium, my job’s done for the day.”

Vest has been giving tours to plenty of Irish fans visiting Louisville for the game. He said he’s always amazed by how many fans make the trip to the city when the Irish are in town.

“Not only do they travel, they’re in place already,” he said. “No matter where you go, you’re going to run into Notre Dame people. Also, they do travel well, but it’s a wide network I guess you would say, of fans and people. It’s like myself back in the day. They called us the ‘subway fans.’ Although we weren’t a part of the school, we didn’t go to the school. Everybody loved the school. And so, I’m a part of that crowd.”

And there are more connections between the Irish and this historic racetrack. The iconic Twin Spires have been referred to as Churchill Downs’ own “Touchdown Jesus.”

Our crew also stopped by an Irish pub in downtown Louisville, where they made some new friends and chatted with the parents of Irish wideout Jayden Thomas. You can watch their full conversation in the video below!

Kickoff for Saturday night’s top-25 tilt at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. The game will air on ABC.

