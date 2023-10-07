Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 8 in Indiana, Week 7 in Michigan

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, which means high school football is taking center stage once again here in Michiana!

Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:

INDIANA

Penn 22, New Prairie 0

South Bend Saint Joseph 20, Culver Academies 6

Marian 27, Elkhart 14

Jimtown 44, Adams 6

Riley 22, Bremen 8

Hamilton Heights 51, Washington 6

Clay 19, John Glenn JV 16

NorthWood 38, Wawasee 21

Mishawaka 31, Concord 7

Northridge 40, Plymouth 14

Warsaw 42, Goshen 7

Michigan City 35, LaPorte 0

Knox 42, Triton 7

LaVille 23, North Judson 20

Winamac 28, Caston 22

Pioneer 46, Culver 8

Lakeland 33, Fairfield 7

Fremont 30, Prairie Heights 20

Rochester 41, Southwood 0

Northfield 33, Whitko 0

West Central 52, Frontier 12

River Forest 29, South Central 8

Kankakee Valley 49, Highland 12

Saturday Games

Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace

Tippecanoe Valley at John Glenn

MICHIGAN

Niles 49, Edwardsburg 0

Paw Paw 47, Three Rivers 14

Vicksburg 38, Sturgis 21

St. Joseph 35, Lakeshore 0

Brandywine at Benton Harbor

Berrien Springs 28, Dowagiac 6

Buchanan 27, Bronson 0

White Pigeon 62, Cassopolis 0

Comstock at Centreville

South Haven 51, Watervliet 6

Coloma 1, Hartford 0 (Forfeit)

Saturday Game

Kalamazoo United at Constantine

8-Player Games

Marcellus 52, Grandville Calvin Christian 0

Bridgman 35, Gobles 6

Red Arrow Raiders 72, Wyoming Lee 28

Bangor 36, Twin Cities Sharks 28

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 14, Eau Claire 0

Climax-Scotts 58, Mendon 28

Colon 63, Athens 6

Battle Creek St. Philip 50, Burr Oak 22

