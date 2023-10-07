Friday Night Football: Scores and highlights for Week 8 in Indiana, Week 7 in Michigan
(WNDU) - It’s Friday night, which means high school football is taking center stage once again here in Michiana!
Here’s a look at the scores involving our local teams in Indiana and Michigan:
INDIANA
Penn 22, New Prairie 0
South Bend Saint Joseph 20, Culver Academies 6
Marian 27, Elkhart 14
Jimtown 44, Adams 6
Riley 22, Bremen 8
Hamilton Heights 51, Washington 6
Clay 19, John Glenn JV 16
NorthWood 38, Wawasee 21
Mishawaka 31, Concord 7
Northridge 40, Plymouth 14
Warsaw 42, Goshen 7
Michigan City 35, LaPorte 0
Knox 42, Triton 7
LaVille 23, North Judson 20
Winamac 28, Caston 22
Pioneer 46, Culver 8
Lakeland 33, Fairfield 7
Fremont 30, Prairie Heights 20
Rochester 41, Southwood 0
Northfield 33, Whitko 0
West Central 52, Frontier 12
River Forest 29, South Central 8
Kankakee Valley 49, Highland 12
Saturday Games
Illinois Crusaders at Osceola Grace
Tippecanoe Valley at John Glenn
MICHIGAN
Niles 49, Edwardsburg 0
Paw Paw 47, Three Rivers 14
Vicksburg 38, Sturgis 21
St. Joseph 35, Lakeshore 0
Brandywine at Benton Harbor
Berrien Springs 28, Dowagiac 6
Buchanan 27, Bronson 0
White Pigeon 62, Cassopolis 0
Comstock at Centreville
South Haven 51, Watervliet 6
Coloma 1, Hartford 0 (Forfeit)
Saturday Game
Kalamazoo United at Constantine
8-Player Games
Marcellus 52, Grandville Calvin Christian 0
Bridgman 35, Gobles 6
Red Arrow Raiders 72, Wyoming Lee 28
Bangor 36, Twin Cities Sharks 28
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 14, Eau Claire 0
Climax-Scotts 58, Mendon 28
Colon 63, Athens 6
Battle Creek St. Philip 50, Burr Oak 22
