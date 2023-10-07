Advertise With Us

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

Lake-effect rain expected for the overnight, with wind chills digging into the 30s
By Martin Lowrimore
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with on and off lake-effect rain throughout Michiana. Winds chills in the upper 30s to low 40s. Rain chances 30%. Winds NW 10-15 mph. Low 44F.

SUNDAY: Scattered rain showers lingering in the morning, ending around sunset. Skies clear a bit into the overnight bringing cold wind chills into the overnight. Wind chills in the mid to upper 30s. Rain chances 30% falling to 0% after sunset. Winds NW 10-20 mph. High 54F.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with another cool day on tap, with cold morning wind chills and a cool afternoon with below average temps. Winds NW 15-25 mph. Low 40F. High 54F.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Overnight lows remain cold with some patchy frost possible on Tuesday morning with temps likely to be in the upper 30s. Temps will attempt to rebound into the midweek, but a cold front will move in bring our temps back to the 50s by Friday, with rain chances through the end of the week.

