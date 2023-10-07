Bluegrass & Gold: Irish fans to enjoy best of Louisville

By Tricia Sloma
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:44 PM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WNDU) - The Irish invasion is underway in northern Kentucky, as the Notre Dame football team visits Louisville for a top-25 primetime matchup this weekend.

In our Countdown to Kickoff, Tricia Sloma learned what Irish fans will enjoy while they visit Kentucky. She spoke with Beth Thomas, the president of the Notre Dame Club of Greater Louisville, about horses, bourbon, and football.

It’s an event they proudly call Bluegrass and Gold.

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to Louisville for the second time in history – ND football played in Kentucky,” Thomas said. “Cardinal Stadium is very close to Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. So, we decided to incorporate the two and pull in the Four Horsemen logo and even have our own live recreation of the Four Horsemen. So, it was a really fun moment then and we’re going to bring it back again to this year’s tailgate.

“We’ve been able to work with Churchill Downs to do some very cool VIP backside tours where you get to see the stable and the horses and the track,” she added. “So, we’ve had some people sign on for that as well. A lot of the tourists that are coming to town are going to also take that tour and all the proceeds from that tour go to a ministry back there that helped their low income people that work in the stables.”

Thomas expects a large fan base to travel to Louisville from South Bend and all of Indiana.

“In 2019, we were surprised that about 80% of our tailgate attendees were from out of town,” she said. “I guess it makes sense because a lot of people from here host their own tailgates for their family and friends, but this time we are almost sold out at 500 people and it’s looking like the same thing. A lot of tourists who want to come and see them while they’re here.”

After this interview, we learned that the tailgate event is sold out.

Meanwhile, happening Friday night in Louisville, the welcome reception at Jim Beam Distillery. Several Irish fans purchased a bottle of a commemorative bottle of Knob Creek bourbon. The bottle is dipped in gold wax and is available while supplies last by clicking here.

