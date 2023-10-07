20-year-old Mishawaka man dies in Osceola crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 7:28 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old Mishawaka man has passed away from the injuries he suffered in a crash Friday night in Osceola.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Lincolnway West near N. Boles Avenue. Officials say a passenger vehicle driven by Ilgin Kayra Gultekin, 20, of Mishawaka was heading east on Lincolnway when he attempted to pass a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Mishawaka girl.

Gultiken was critically injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officials say the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

20-year-old Mishawaka man dies in Osceola crash

Updated: seconds ago

News

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Martin Lowrimore
Lake-effect rain expected for the overnight, with wind chills digging into the 30s

News

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

First Alert Weather: Scattered Showers Continue into the Overnight, Chilly Morning Temps

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

As the Supreme Court is now back in session, most of those justices came from lower courts. As...

WNDU Vault: Battle over Justice Dan Manion

Updated: 9 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Darrien Ward

10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant

Updated: 9 hours ago

Crime

10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Police say multiple Hardee’s employees used stolen money from customers to bail out inmates at the LaPorte County Jail.

News

While we have learned more about an Ethanol Spill in South Bend that has led to multiple water...

WNDU Vault: Elkhart Water Issues

Updated: 10 hours ago

Pets

Pet Vet: Fire Safety for Pet Owners

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling 888-PETS-VETS.

News

If you want to contact Dr. Visser, you can reach him at the Center for Animal Health by calling...

Pet Vet: Fire Safety for Pet Owners

Updated: 10 hours ago

News

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 7, 2023

First Alert Forecast - Saturday, October 7, 2023

Updated: 11 hours ago