20-year-old Mishawaka man dies in Osceola crash

OSCEOLA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 20-year-old Mishawaka man has passed away from the injuries he suffered in a crash Friday night in Osceola.

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. on Lincolnway West near N. Boles Avenue. Officials say a passenger vehicle driven by Ilgin Kayra Gultekin, 20, of Mishawaka was heading east on Lincolnway when he attempted to pass a pickup truck driven by a 17-year-old Mishawaka girl.

Gultiken was critically injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officials say the driver of the pickup truck was not hurt and is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT).

