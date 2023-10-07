10 people charged, 9 arrested in Laporte Co. for fast food fraud scheme

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The Laporte County Sheriff’s office has charged 10 people, and arrested 9 of them in connection to a scheme that saw multiple Hardee’s employees using stolen money to bail out inmates.

In total, the ten 10 people face 20 felony charges, including Fraud, Conspiracy to Commit Fraud, and Criminal Organization Activity. Police are still looking for Dylnn Scott in connection to the scheme.

According to the Sheriff’s office, jail officials noticed suspicious activities in regards to funds on multiple inmate’s accounts. They say larges sums of money were being places into inmate’s accounts from an outside sources, and the same inmates were bailing out of jail and leaving with a balance on a jail issued debit card.

This led to an investigation, where officials discovered a fraud scheme involving multiple employees from Hardee’s in Michigan City as well as other people.

Officials say the Hardee’s employees were taking pictures of customers debit and credit cards that paid in the drive-thru, and were fraudulently using those cards to place money into inmate’s accounts that had low bails set. The inmates would then bound out of jail, take the jail issued debit card with the extra money left on it, and withdraw the remaining money from an ATM.

Deputies say a total of $14,700 was charged fraudulently, as the victims of that fraud are working with their financial institutions to get the money back.

Here is a list of each person and the charges they face in connection to the case:

Darrien R. WARD – Fraud, Criminal Organizational Activity

Prince C. Arnold - Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Kristin R. Vanschoych - Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Madison M. Zuk – Conspiracy to Commit Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Anisa C. Higginbotham - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Hollie D. Lachapelle - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Carissa A. Bealor - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Lawrence Armstrong - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Moesha Monique Savanna Payne - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Dylnn V. Scott - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud & Criminal Organizational Activity

Anyone with information about Dylnn Scott is asked to call 219-608-9572 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.

