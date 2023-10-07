10 charged, 9 arrested in fraud scheme at Michigan City fast food restaurant

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. (WNDU) - The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office has charged 10 people and arrested nine of them in connection to a scheme where multiple Hardee’s employees allegedly used stolen money from customers to bail out inmates.

In total, the 10 suspects are facing 20 felony charges, including fraud, conspiracy to commit fraud, and criminal organization activity. Police are still looking for one of the suspects.

According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, jail staff noticed last month that suspiciously large amounts of funds were being placed into the accounts of inmates at the LaPorte County Jail from a source outside the jail. The same inmates were reportedly bonding out of the jail almost immediately and leaving with the remaining balance on a jail-issued debit card.

This led to an investigation, where officials discovered a fraud scheme involving multiple employees from a Hardee’s in Michigan City, as well as several other people. Police did not provide the address to the restaurant, but the only Hardee’s restaurant located in Michigan City is at 5223 Franklin Street.

Officials say the Hardee’s employees involved in the scheme were taking pictures of customers’ debit and credit cards that paid in the drive-thru and were fraudulently using those cards to place money into inmate’s accounts that had low bails set. The inmates would then bond out of jail, take the jail-issued debit card with the extra money left on it, and withdraw the remaining money from an ATM.

Deputies say a total of $14,700 was charged fraudulently and the victims are working with their financial institutions to get their money back.

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants were issued for the following people:

Darrien Ward – Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Prince Arnold - Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Kristin Vanschoyck - Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Madison Zuk – Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Anisa Higginbotham - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Hollie LaChapelle - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Carissa Bealor - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Lawrence Armstrong - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Moesha Monique Savanna Payne - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Dylnn Scott - Conspiracy to Commit Fraud (Level 5 Felony) and Criminal Organizational Activity (Level 6 Felony)

Police say Scott (pictured below) is the only suspect who has not been arrested yet. If you have any information on Scott’s whereabouts, you’re asked to call the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team (FAST) at 219-608-9572 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 800-342-7867.

