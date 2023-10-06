Wanted fugitive arrested after multiple police chases in St. Joseph, Marshall counties

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wanted fugitive has been arrested after he led police on multiple chases throughout St. Joseph and Marshall counties on Friday.

According to police, the first chase started around 10:30 a.m. after the man hit a Pokagon police vehicle and other parked cars near Four Winds Casino in South Bend. This chase involved law enforcement from St. Joseph County, Mishawaka, and South Bend before it was eventually called off.

A few hours later at around 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph County police came across the same vehicle, which sent them on another chase. The car ended up on the Indiana Toll Road after crashing into fences, which is when Indiana State Police got involved.

The chase ended near US-31 and Kern Road after it briefly went into Marshall County. Police reportedly stopped the car with a pit maneuver.

The suspect reportedly tried to run, but police caught up to him and arrested him in connection with various felony charges out of Florida and Michigan.

The suspect is now awaiting extradition. We are still awaiting his identity.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wanted fugitive arrested after multiple police chases in St. Joseph, Marshall counties

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

4-year-old Judah Morgan was found dead in his biological parents' home on Oct. 11.

Court finds Indiana DCS in contempt for failing to produce documents in LaPorte County child murder case

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
An Indiana judge has found the Indiana Department of Child Services in civil contempt after not producing documentation in connection to the torture and killing of 4-year-old Judah Morgan.

News

Fugitive Friday: October 6, 2023

Fugitive Friday: October 6, 2023

Updated: 50 minutes ago

What's Good

Former ND football player talks mission to uplift families battling cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
Nic Weishar and his brother, Dan, started The Andrew Weishar Foundation in honor of their brother Andrew, who passed away from colon cancer in October 2012.

Latest News

News

Former ND football player talks mission to uplift families battling cancer

Former ND football player talks mission to uplift families battling cancer

Updated: 3 hours ago

Lottery

FILE - A person shows his scan card for their personal selection numbers for a ticket for a...

$1.4 billion Powerball prize is a combination of interest rates, sales, math — and luck

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press and SCOTT McFETRIDGE
Someone last won the Powerball jackpot July 19, and since then it has grown three times a week.

Events

The Wellfield Botanic Gardens in partnership with the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum

From lights to frights: Wellfield Botanic Gardens brings back ‘Garden of Villains’

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Waleed Alamleh
The family-fun event features a garden that is overrun with supervillains!

News

Scavenger hunt is on at Wellfield Botanic Gardens

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Gearing up for 'Garden of Villains' on 16 News Now at Noon

Gearing up for 'Garden of Villains' on 16 News Now at Noon

Updated: 4 hours ago

Events

Downtown South Bend embracing fall at this month’s First Fridays

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By 16 News Now
The highlight of the event is an “Oktoberfest Block Party,” which will include live polka music, food, and a beer garden.