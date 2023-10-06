Wanted fugitive arrested after multiple police chases in St. Joseph, Marshall counties

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A wanted fugitive has been arrested after he led police on multiple chases throughout St. Joseph and Marshall counties on Friday.

According to police, the first chase started around 10:30 a.m. after the man hit a Pokagon police vehicle and other parked cars near Four Winds Casino in South Bend. This chase involved law enforcement from St. Joseph County, Mishawaka, and South Bend before it was eventually called off.

A few hours later at around 1:30 p.m., St. Joseph County police came across the same vehicle, which sent them on another chase. The car ended up on the Indiana Toll Road after crashing into fences, which is when Indiana State Police got involved.

The chase ended near US-31 and Kern Road after it briefly went into Marshall County. Police reportedly stopped the car with a pit maneuver.

The suspect reportedly tried to run, but police caught up to him and arrested him in connection with various felony charges out of Florida and Michigan.

The suspect is now awaiting extradition. We are still awaiting his identity.

