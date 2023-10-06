Saint Mary’s College farm holds last harvest of 2023

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “I ain’t gonna work on Mary’s Farm no more,” at least not until next spring, as this was the last day of harvest for Saint Mary’s College sustainable farm.

Unveiled in 2020, students can pick fresh vegetables and gather eggs from the chickens that call this five-acre plot home.

In partnership with For the Good South Bend, the farm provides food for food pantries and feeds families in the community who struggle with food insecurity.

During the months of May through October, For the Good sets up their Veggies on Main food stand in the First United Methodist Church parking lot in downtown South Bend from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Families can take what they want and what they need, and For the Good also transports veggies and eggs to families who are unable to get downtown.

“One of the things we’re delighted to be able to do is to make the first recipients of our food people who need food but who wouldn’t have access to that food otherwise,” said Christopher Cobb, Farm Director and Assoc. Professor of English at Saint Mary’s College. “It’s a part of Catholic Social Teaching as a preferential option for the poor, and so for us to be able to live that out by making sure that the first harvest that we make each week, the first things we bring off the land goes straight to that food pantry, to the people that need food, they get food that was freshly picked that morning. That’s a wonderful thing that we’re able to do.”

The farm grows tomatoes, hot and sweet peppers, carrots, eggplant, butternut squash, beets, kale, chard, collard greens, cabbage, garlic, onions, herbs, and more.

Cobb tells us that food waste from the dining halls goes to feed the chickens, which, in turn, provides eggs and fertilizer for the soil.

“My favorite thing is when we have a market, seeing the people coming in and the way in which they respond to having this beautiful, nutritious food in front of them,” Cobb said. “That they can then pick and take home and eat. There’s so much excitement at the market because the food is so good, and to know that we have been able to make that happen. That is the most exciting thing.”

This isn’t the first time that sustainable agriculture has been used to support SMC. From 1883 to 1976, the Congregation of the Sisters of the Holy Cross operated a farm north of South Bend, and the dairy and meat produced were used to feed Saint Mary’s College students. The farm is now St. Patrick’s County Park, and the Red Barn is used for community and private events.

