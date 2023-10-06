Ronald McDonald House hosts 14th annual ‘Kilts for Kids’ fundraiser

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the community came together for the 14th annual Ronald McDonald House “McDazzle with Kilts for Kids” event.

Nearly 600 people were there at Four Winds Casino South Bend, which marks the largest attendance in the event’s history.

It’s all to raise money for families with sick or injured kids in Michiana.

It’s the largest annual fundraising event put on by Ronald McDonald House Michiana.

