Advertise With Us

Ronald McDonald House hosts 14th annual ‘Kilts for Kids’ fundraiser

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Thursday, the community came together for the 14th annual Ronald McDonald House “McDazzle with Kilts for Kids” event.

Nearly 600 people were there at Four Winds Casino South Bend, which marks the largest attendance in the event’s history.

It’s all to raise money for families with sick or injured kids in Michiana.

It’s the largest annual fundraising event put on by Ronald McDonald House Michiana.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Godfather Gino J, the most well-known personality on 106.3, had his final broadcast there on...
Major change to Michiana’s radio landscape catches listeners by surprise
Driver of farm tractor flown to hospital after crash with semi in LaGrange County
Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive
Prayer vigil held for 16-year-old Mishawaka High School student
Prayer vigil held for Mishawaka High School student
Michigan man’s arm partially amputated after crash on SR 120

Latest News

The Wellfield Botanic Gardens in partnership with the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum
From lights to frights: Wellfield Botanic Gardens brings back ‘Garden of Villains’
Downtown South Bend embracing fall at this month’s First Fridays
A photo of the cast.
‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ coming to South Bend
Godfather Gino J, the most well-known personality on 106.3, had his final broadcast there on...
Major change to Michiana’s radio landscape catches listeners by surprise
Michiana Eats: Lucky’s