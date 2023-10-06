Reps. Yakym, Banks react to House speaker showdown

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A “destructive distraction.”

That’s what Indiana Second District Congressman Rudy Yakym calls this week’s ouster of House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

It took 15 rounds of voting in January to elect McCarthy speaker, but only one round last week to get rid of him.

House GOP members have been told to return next week for a candidate forum on Tuesday, and to start voting on a replacement speaker on Wednesday.

“I’m confident that it’s going to be difficult,” Yakym said. “When you’re talking about running a nation Mark, that’s not an easy task.”

“Well, there’s a lot of confusion. This is unprecedented. It’s never happened before in American history for a speaker to be ousted,” said Indiana Third District Rep. Jim Banks.

Not long after the House passed a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown, a handful of Republican members engineered the passage of a resolution that essentially shut down the House. “We can do nothing else until we have a new speaker,” Yakym said. “The House is unable to refer legislation to committees. We’re unable to bring appropriations bills to the floor.”

Yakym and fellow Republicans went into conference right after the resolution was filed on Monday night. “We actually went into conference, 221 of us that were in that conference and the tension was so rough, I mean, you could cut it with a knife. I mean, it was very raw—on the verge of breaking out into a fight.”

So, sets the tone for declared speaker candidates Steve Scalise of Louisiana, and Jim Jordan of Ohio, and potential candidate Kevin Hern of Oklahoma to try to pick up the pieces--peacefully.

