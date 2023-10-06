Pure Assembly unites community for ‘Healing the Land’ event

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, “Healing the Land” will take place at Four Winds Field, inviting individuals from various denominations for an event aimed at seeking unity, repentance, and uplifting the name of Jesus Christ.

Pure Assembly, in collaboration with One Cry Michiana and One Church Michiana, is set to host the event.

“We are inviting people to come out here to Four Winds Field. The doors open at 2 p.m., they’ll be some pre-worship and people, they’ll be buzz and people meeting and talking but the event will start at 3p.m., and at that point we’ll celebrate who God is and who Jesus is,” said Gil Michel, pastor of That Church Downtown.

Things kick off at various locations including Riley, Adams, WUBS, and the old St. Joseph High School where marches will make their way to Four Winds Field. Beginning at 1 p.m., the marches will commence simultaneously from each of these designated areas, with participants displaying signs bearing messages of love and prayer. The marches will encompass all four cardinal directions converging upon the heart of the city.

At 2 p.m., the doors to the Four Winds Baseball Field will swing open, inviting the entire community to come and get to know each other. You do not have to participate in the marches to attend.

The main event starts at 3 p.m., where attendees will come together in a service where faith will be at the forefront.

“We’re going to have people who are going to pray for this city, not only the city but we’re gonna pray for the region and we’re also going to pray for the United States as well. We believe we’re in that kind of crossroads right now where we need to see a movement of God, see a movement of God’s people and so that’s what’s going to happen,” said Director of Pure Assembly, Kevin Mitschelen. “We’re going to assemble here and pray to God.”

The event’s organizers hope to leave a lasting impact on the community, igniting a sense of revival and spiritual renewal for all who participate.

