Advertise With Us

Pure Assembly unites community for ‘Healing the Land’ event

By Erika Jimenez
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Saturday, “Healing the Land” will take place at Four Winds Field, inviting individuals from various denominations for an event aimed at seeking unity, repentance, and uplifting the name of Jesus Christ.

Pure Assembly, in collaboration with One Cry Michiana and One Church Michiana, is set to host the event.

“We are inviting people to come out here to Four Winds Field. The doors open at 2 p.m., they’ll be some pre-worship and people, they’ll be buzz and people meeting and talking but the event will start at 3p.m., and at that point we’ll celebrate who God is and who Jesus is,” said Gil Michel, pastor of That Church Downtown.

Things kick off at various locations including Riley, Adams, WUBS, and the old St. Joseph High School where marches will make their way to Four Winds Field. Beginning at 1 p.m., the marches will commence simultaneously from each of these designated areas, with participants displaying signs bearing messages of love and prayer. The marches will encompass all four cardinal directions converging upon the heart of the city.

At 2 p.m., the doors to the Four Winds Baseball Field will swing open, inviting the entire community to come and get to know each other. You do not have to participate in the marches to attend.

The main event starts at 3 p.m., where attendees will come together in a service where faith will be at the forefront.

“We’re going to have people who are going to pray for this city, not only the city but we’re gonna pray for the region and we’re also going to pray for the United States as well. We believe we’re in that kind of crossroads right now where we need to see a movement of God, see a movement of God’s people and so that’s what’s going to happen,” said Director of Pure Assembly, Kevin Mitschelen. “We’re going to assemble here and pray to God.”

The event’s organizers hope to leave a lasting impact on the community, igniting a sense of revival and spiritual renewal for all who participate.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Godfather Gino J, the most well-known personality on 106.3, had his final broadcast there on...
Major change to Michiana’s radio landscape catches listeners by surprise
Driver of farm tractor flown to hospital after crash with semi in LaGrange County
Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive
Prayer vigil held for 16-year-old Mishawaka High School student
Prayer vigil held for Mishawaka High School student
Michigan man’s arm partially amputated after crash on SR 120

Latest News

Gearing up for ‘Harry Potter’ this weekend at the Morris Performing Arts Center!
Ronald McDonald House hosts 14th annual ‘Kilts for Kids’ fundraiser
Ronald McDonald House hosts 14th annual ‘Kilts for Kids’ fundraiser
The Wellfield Botanic Gardens in partnership with the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum
From lights to frights: Wellfield Botanic Gardens brings back ‘Garden of Villains’
Downtown South Bend embracing fall at this month’s First Fridays
A photo of the cast.
‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ coming to South Bend