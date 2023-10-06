Advertise With Us

‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ coming to South Bend

A photo of the cast.
A photo of the cast.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to catch a musical?

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” is heading to the Morris Performing Arts Center in November! The musical is described as a “dazzling” theatrical take on the beloved film, which debuted in 1990. The production will mark the opening of the “23-24 Broadway in South Bend” series at the Morris.

The musical will feature direction and choreography from Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, original music by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and even a book designed by the movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton!

It will be showing on the following dates:

  • Friday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash.
Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified
Shykeena Smith, 23, and Kanija Taylor, 28 (Note: These mugshots are from previous bookings at...
2 women charged after altercation at South Bend yard sale
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect identify Purdue professor, say police withheld info
Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Starting dry and cool Friday; Slight chance of rain

Latest News

Godfather Gino J, the most well-known personality on 106.3, had his final broadcast there on...
Major change to Michiana’s radio landscape catches listeners by surprise
Michiana Eats: Lucky’s
Legends of Notre Dame serving up ‘legendary’ desserts!
Greatest Chefs of Michiana heading to Four Winds Casino in South Bend