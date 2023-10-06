‘Pretty Woman: The Musical’ coming to South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Looking to catch a musical?

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” is heading to the Morris Performing Arts Center in November! The musical is described as a “dazzling” theatrical take on the beloved film, which debuted in 1990. The production will mark the opening of the “23-24 Broadway in South Bend” series at the Morris.

The musical will feature direction and choreography from Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell, original music by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and even a book designed by the movie’s director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton!

It will be showing on the following dates:

Friday, Nov. 3, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, at 2 p.m.

