Prayer vigil held for Mishawaka High School student

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a vigil Thursday night to remember a Mishawaka High School student who was killed in a car accident back on September 23.

“The family sought us out and we were there for them, to assist them in wherever we can assist them with and to help them during this time of grief for their loved ones,” said Organizer Stephania Pigee.

People say 16-year-old Caroline Dingman had a beautiful smile and inspired others by her faith and example.

“Her sister always said how witty she was at times and the guy was saying how quiet she was and shy she was and after getting to know her that shyness went away,” said Pigee.

During the vigil, people spoke about the impact she made in their lives.

“I think it’s a great turnout. It says a lot about Caroline. It says how beautiful she was and they actually spoke that. It came out in volumes,” said Pigee.

Caroline and her dad were traveling near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Dubail Street when the crash happened.

Her dad was in critical condition but is reportedly improving and breathing on his own.

According to officials, the other two drivers suffered minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team.

If you would like to help this family with medical and funeral expenses, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.