Owls Club of Elkhart County looks to grow as it combats senior loneliness

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - We were all impacted by the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.

The very young and the very old were hit harder than the rest of us. That’s why a small group of churchgoing older folks created the Owls Club.

The Owls Club was created in Elkhart County out of a dire need to combat escalating feelings of isolation and loneliness among seniors during the pandemic and coming out of it.

The club — which started as a small, eight-member club — is now hundreds of members strong, and hundreds more are thinking about joining after the group held an open house in Elkhart on Friday.

Members participate in a wide range of activities — from classes about finances, to exercise groups and art classes. The most important thing, though, is that members get together to form strong and lasting bonds.

“That’s what we have learned in the last few years after COVID, because we find that a lot of elderly people really didn’t recover from that,” said Connie Fulmer, founder of Owls Club. “There are a lot of people that didn’t, but elderly people really weren’t returning to church, weren’t doing activities that they had done before.”

Fulmer told 16 News Now she has been overwhelmed by the growth of this group.

