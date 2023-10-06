Advertise With Us

One person recovering after fire on South Bend’s west side

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is recovering from smoke inhalation after a fire in the 200 block of South Chicago St. in the early morning of October 6.

The South Bend Fire Department was called to the scene at 2:54a.m. and was able to get the fire under control in around 20 minutes.

The person who was injured was helped out of the window by a bystander while another person made it out of the house on their own. The injured person was then taken to the hospital.

The first is currently under investigation.

