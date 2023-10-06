New roundabout open at Redfield Street, Gumwood Road in Cass County

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - There was no special fanfare, but you may have noticed a new roundabout is open in southwest Cass County.

The three-legged roundabout is located just north of the Indiana-Michigan state line at Redfield Street and Gumwood Road in Milton Township. The roads were closed for construction back on July 10.

The new roundabout was scheduled to open on Oct. 27, but the Cass County Road Commission says work was completed ahead of schedule.

The roundabout is the result of a 2014 study outlining the best traffic solution for an intersection that gets high volumes of traffic across the state line. The project is also intended to create a much safer drive for residents and travelers in the area.

In 2014, the plan was to construct a single roundabout connecting the offset segments of Gumwood Road into one intersection with Redfield Street. Due to cost and funding restrictions, construction of the north leg connecting the western portion of Gumwood Road to the roundabout was moved to 2024 as the second phase of the project.

Officials say construction on the second phase should begin sometime in the spring.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.