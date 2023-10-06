Michigan man’s arm partially amputated after crash on SR 120

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan man has been seriously injured after his SUV collided with a semi on Thursday.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to State Road 120 and County Road 19 on reports of a crash around 6:32 a.m.

A preliminary crash report says that a 32-year-old man from Climax, Mich., was heading east on SR 120 from CR 19 in a Chevrolet Tracker. The 44-year-old semi driver was heading west on SR 120 when the Chevrolet reportedly drove left of center, colliding with the truck.

The victim suffered severe lacerations and partial left arm amputation as a result of the crash, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

