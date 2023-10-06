Advertise With Us

Michigan man’s arm partially amputated after crash on SR 120

(Storyblocks)
By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Michigan man has been seriously injured after his SUV collided with a semi on Thursday.

According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, first responders were called to State Road 120 and County Road 19 on reports of a crash around 6:32 a.m.

A preliminary crash report says that a 32-year-old man from Climax, Mich., was heading east on SR 120 from CR 19 in a Chevrolet Tracker. The 44-year-old semi driver was heading west on SR 120 when the Chevrolet reportedly drove left of center, colliding with the truck.

The victim suffered severe lacerations and partial left arm amputation as a result of the crash, and he was transported to the hospital for treatment.

The driver of the semi was uninjured in the crash.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The scene of the crash.
Mishawaka man who died in motorcycle crash identified
Shykeena Smith, 23, and Kanija Taylor, 28 (Note: These mugshots are from previous bookings at...
2 women charged after altercation at South Bend yard sale
Richard Allen, the suspect in the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, is led into...
Attorneys for Delphi murders suspect identify Purdue professor, say police withheld info
Dennis Lane, 23, Hannah Blacklidge, 20, and Alaynja Pepper, 28.
3 arrested after police pursuit ends near Bendix Drive
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Rain ending tonight; Showers stick around through Saturday

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Starting dry and cool Friday; Slight chance of rain
Notre Dame's Sam Hartman (10) hands off the ball during an NCAA college football game in...
Irish gearing up for another tough road trip at Louisville
Irish gearing up for another tough road trip at Louisville
South Bend Police's Strategic Focus Unit recovered six pounds of meth at a crime scene on Sept....
South Bend PD credits Strategic Focus Unit on recent drug busts