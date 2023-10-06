Medical Moment: A pioneering surgery gives girl her smile back

(WNDU) - How many times a day do you smile?

Research shows that children smile an average of 400 times a day, but what if your child physically cannot smile?

Babies born with facial paralysis can’t control the muscles in their face, and, until now, there was little doctors could do for them.

Now, a pioneering procedure is now allowing children to show off their beautiful smiles.

“I worry often, for those last 10 years, about how her life was gonna be,” said Carolina Gonzalez, Nicole’s mom.

Born with unilateral congenital facial paralysis, Nicole Serena-Gonzalez grew up not able to move the right side of her face. Her parents feared what the future may hold for their fun-loving little girl.

“Most kids don’t come with the intention of being mean; it’s the way they phrase it that might hurt her feelings sometimes,” Carolina explained.

Until now, surgeons have used techniques to improve the function of the facial muscles, but...

“We’ve been searching for a much better solution that can display the full range of human emotion,” said Dr. Patrick Byrne, a facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon.

A team at the Cleveland Clinic pioneered a new type of procedure called a tri-vector gracilis free tissue transfer.

“The goal was that we would restore a full smile as well as a linked movement around the eyes,” Byrne said.

Byrne took the sural nerve from Nicole’s lower leg and connected it from Nicole’s functional left side to the paralyzed right side.

“It’s kind of like taking an appliance and plugging into a functional outlet on the other side of the room because that’s where the power’s coming from,” Byrne explained.

He also took a band of muscles from Nicole’s left thigh and inserted part near her lip, part near the corner of her mouth, and another part near her eye, and now, a year after surgery.

“I love my smile. It improved a lot,” Nicole said.

Over the next few years, Nicole’s facial control will continue to improve and her movements will become more natural.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.