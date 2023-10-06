Advertise With Us

From lights to frights Wellfield Botanic Gardens brings back ‘Garden of Villains’

By Waleed Alamleh
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -The Wellfield Botanic Gardens are calling on all superheroes for help. After some of your favorite or most hated supervillains have taken over the garden grounds.

It’s all happening for the return of the ‘Garden of Villains’, a two-night event taking place Friday and Saturday evening.

Wellfield has partnered with the Hall of Heroes Superhero Museum, a non-profit that collects and maintains all things comic books!

The Hall of Heroes will have over 20 cosplayers coming dressed in costumes like Groot, the Joker, and more.

This is a family fun event, that includes a scavenger hunt, where guests can hunt down all the characters across the 36 acres of garden.

There’s plenty of photo opportunities as well, with superhero statues, creepy mannequins, and even the original ‘Ghost Rider’ bike from the 2007 film! And even a professional pumpkin carver will be in attendance doing carvings all night long.

It’s a goal of Wellfield to continue bringing fun, family events like the ‘Garden of Villains’ to the community.

“This is one of those pieces of our mission,” said Eric Garton, Executive Director of the Wellfield Botanic Gardens. “That includes growing community and for us to be able to collaborate with another non-profit and create a fun-family event. That can bring thousands of people into Elkhart, both residence and from the region alike. There’s nothing like this in this region, we’re really proud of this. This is out second year, and we hope to continue to grow it each year.”

Wellfield will be open for its normal hours, but the ‘Garden of Villains’ is from 6-9 p.m.

You can purchase tickets in person or online here.

