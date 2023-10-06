Gearing up for ‘Harry Potter’ this weekend at the Morris Performing Arts Center!

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - For the first time in South Bend, audiences will experience the South Bend Symphony Orchestra performing live along with one of the most beloved film series in history!

The screenings of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” will take place this weekend at the Morris Performing Arts Center. The concert will have the orchestra perform live alongside the movie.

Those interested will be able to relive through the magic of the estimated $25 billion dollar franchise on a 40-foot screen while hearing John Williams’ score live.

Justus Zimmerman, the executive director of the orchestra, joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at 4 to talk about all the excitement. To listen to their full conversation, watch the video above!

The performances will take place on Saturday, Oct. 7, at 7:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 2:30 p.m.

Single tickets are still available, simply click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

