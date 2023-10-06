Fugitive Friday: October 6, 2023

(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

Carlton Collins is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of robbery.

Tammy King is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of possession of meth.

Michelle King-Irby is wanted for four counts of failure to register as a sex offender.

Devante Ellis is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

