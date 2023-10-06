Fugitive Friday: October 6, 2023

By 16 News Now
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
(WNDU) - Michiana Crime Stoppers needs your help tracking down several wanted fugitives!

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest of one of these featured individuals, you could receive a reward of $300 cash.

  • Carlton Collins is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of robbery.
  • Tammy King is wanted for probation violation for the original conviction of possession of meth.
  • Michelle King-Irby is wanted for four counts of failure to register as a sex offender.
  • Devante Ellis is wanted for violation of a court order for the original conviction of domestic battery committed in the presence of a child.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these wanted fugitives, call Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP or 800-342-STOP. You can also submit your anonymous tip online by clicking here.

Caption

