Former ND football player talks mission to uplift families battling cancer

Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT
(WNDU) - Many of us know someone who has been affected by cancer, and it can take a physical and mental toll on patients and their families.

Former Notre Dame football player Nic Weishar knows that all too well. Nic and his brother, Dan, started The Andrew Weishar Foundation in honor of their brother Andrew, who passed away from colon cancer in October 2012.

“Before he passed, he brought my family and I aside and asked us to be able to pay forward the kindness and generosity that he was shown throughout his battle,” Nic said.

Weish4Ever was created in early 2013 to honor Andrew’s request, and to date has gifted almost $3 million to cancer patients.

Nic joined Lauren Moss and Joshua Short on 16 News Now at Noon to talk more about the foundation’s mission, as well as an upcoming music festival the foundation hosts to benefit families battling cancer. You can watch their full conversation in the video above!

WeishFest 2023 is taking place on Nov. 4 at The Salt Shed in Chicago. It features some big-time names, like Natasha Bedingfield, Randy House, and the Plain White T’s. For more information, click here.

If you’d like to donate to The Andrew Weishar Foundation or learn more about it, click here.

